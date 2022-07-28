FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker has signed a five-year extension through 2027.

The extension for Parker, who is entering his eighth year as the Rams’ top athletic administrator, was announced Thursday by the university’s interim president, Rick Miranda.

In a statement, Parker thanked the school’s board of governors, Chancellor Tony Frank and Miranda ”for their continued trust in me leading this department.”

”We are at a pivotal moment in college athletics, and I believe Colorado State athletics is poised to play a significant part in the future of the development of student-athletes,” Parker said in the statement. ”We serve a world-class university, provide an incredible college experience and strive to have a championship culture in everything we do. I could not be more energized and excited to continue to work alongside the fantastic student-athletes, coaches, and support staff we have assembled here in Fort Collins.”

The Rams have won 21 Mountain West championships under Parker’s leadership.