Collegiately Speaking | Hunter Johnson improves and Sam Valenzisi discusses being inducted into the Northwestern Hall of Fame.

PHOTO: Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson looks to pass the ball against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

After a convincing 30-14 win over UNLV, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa breakdown the previous week’s game against the Rebels including the efficiency of Quartberack Hunter Johnson. Now the Wildcats look on to their next game on September 21st against Michigan State.

Also joining the show is Sam Valenzisi, the Northwestern Football Hall of Famer. Sam shares some memories from his time at Northwestern and gives some insight on Coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Finally, will Michigan State come out firing after their tough loss to Arizona State? Dave and Dan preview the teams upcoming game against the Spartans, and how the Wildcats are better suited as underdogs.