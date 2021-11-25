Colina scores 23 to carry Hawaii over Illinois-Chicago 88-80

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PARADISE, Nev. (AP)Mate Colina scored 23 points as Hawaii beat Illinois-Chicago 88-80 in the Las Vegas Classic on Thursday.

Colina hit 9 of 12 shots.

Kamaka Hepa had 19 points for Hawaii (3-1). Jerome Desrosiers added 16 points and Junior Madut had 10 points.

Damaria Franklin had 22 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Flames (2-3). Kevin Johnson added 20 points and seven assists. Jalen Warren had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick