Colgate rolls past Lehigh 81-61 in Patriot League semifinal

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Tucker Richardson had 16 points and six rebounds and Jeff Woodward posted 11 points, five assists and three blocks as Colgate easily defeated Lehigh 81-61 in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament on Sunday.

Jack Ferguson had 17 points for Colgate (22-11). Keegan Records added 12 points.

Keith Higgins Jr had 17 points for the Mountain Hawks (13-19). Marques Wilson added 11 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick