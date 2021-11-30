Coleman lifts NJIT past Sacred Heart 75-70

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Miles Coleman scored 24 points as NJIT narrowly beat Sacred Heart 75-70 on Tuesday night.

Dylan O’Hearn added 20 points for for NJIT (3-3). Souleymane Diakite had 11 points and seven rebounds James Lee added eight rebounds.

Tyler Thomas had 29 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (2-5). Aaron Clarke added 11 points and six assists. Nico Galette had 11 rebounds.

