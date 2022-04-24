NEW YORK (AP)Gerrit Cole bounced back from the shortest start of his career, Anthony Rizzo powered an early offensive barrage and the New York Yankees pounded the Cleveland Guardians 10-2 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep in a series marred by fan misbehavior.

Cole (1-0) struck out nine over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, and Rizzo’s two-run drive in the first inning tied him for the AL lead with five homers. New York won for the fifth time in six games.

Cleveland outfielders struggled a day after fans threw bottles, cans and other debris at them immediately following New York’s walk-off victory. Myles Straw and Oscar Mercado were heckled after misplays, and breakout rookie Steven Kwan left early with right hamstring tightness.

Cleveland starter Aaron Civale (0-1) allowed six earned runs in three innings, pushing his ERA to 9.58 over three starts.

TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 4, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Byron Buxton hit his second homer of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive in the 10th inning, and Minnesota sent Chicago to its seventh straight loss.

Buxton’s two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer tied the score 3-3.

After Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked Jose Godoy with one out in the bottom half after automatic runner Nick Gordon began the inning on second.

Hendriks fell behind 3-1 in the count, and Buxton drove a fastball into the left-field second deck for the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast starting tracking in 2015.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) – First-round draft pick Nick Lodolo got his first major league win as Cincinnati beat St. Louis to end an 11-game skid, its worst in six years.

Colin Moran drove in two runs for the Reds, who had been 0-4 at home this year and had not won anywhere since April 10. Cincinnati is a majors-worst 3-13.

Lodolo (1-2) allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Adam Wainwright (2-2) allowed four runs, eight hits and three walks in five-plus innings.

DODGERS 10, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Cody Bellinger homered twice and drove in four runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles past San Diego.

Freddie Freeman added a two-run homer as the Dodgers beat the Padres for the 11th time in 12 games.

Kershaw (3-0) allowed one run and four hits in five innings.

Sean Manaea (2-2) gave up Bellinger’s first homer and allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

BREWERS 1, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Eric Lauer struck out a career-high 13 over six innings, Christian Yelich hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth and Milwaukee edged Philadelphia.

Lauer and Aaron Nola took no-decisions in a pitchers’ duel that saw the starters combine for 22 strikeouts. Nola gave up one hit and struck out nine in seven shutout innings.

The Brewers finally broke through in the ninth against Corey Knebel (0-1). Jace Peterson singled leading off and moved to third on Andrew McCutchen’s one-out single. Knebel, who saved 57 games in five seasons with the Brewers, gave up Yelich’s sac fly to left field that scored Peterson.

Devin Williams (1-0) worked the eighth and Josh Hader finished for his eighth save.

Lauer gave up five hits, walked one and threw 66 of 98 pitches for strikes. He joined Teddy Higuera as the only left-handers in Brewers history to strike out 13 batters in a game.

GIANTS 12, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joc Pederson homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs as San Francisco completed a three-game sweep of Washington.

Wilmer Flores added three RBI singles for San Francisco, which swept a series of at least three games at Nationals Park for the first time June 6-9, 2008.

Logan Webb (2-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out six over 6 2/3 innings.

Joan Adon (1-3) pitched four-plus innings and was charged with five runs on six hits.

ANGELS 7, ORIOLES 6

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Jo Adell hit a grand slam, Shohei Ohtani scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk, and Los Angeles beat Baltimore despite blowing a six-run, first-inning lead.

Adell greeted reliever Travis Lakins Sr. with his second career slam to make it 6-0 before the Orioles recorded an out. Lakins got the next nine outs without allowing a hit.

Trey Mancini hit a three-run homer in the third inning and Austin Hays tied it with a two-run homer in the seventh off Austin Warren (2-0) as the Orioles sought their first three-game sweep of the Angels since 2010.

Ohtani led off the bottom of the seventh with a single off Mike Baumann (1-2). Taylor Ward worked a full count against Felix Bautista before drawing a walk on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

Archie Bradley got the last three outs for his first save.

RAYS 5, RED SOX 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Shane McClanahan beat Boston to become Tampa Bay’s first starting pitcher to get a win this season.

The Red Sox scored twice in the first inning against McClanahan, but pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi had a tying, two-run double as the Rays rallied for three runs in the fifth.

McClanahan (1-1) pitched shutout ball from the second through the sixth.

Phillips Valdez (0-1) took the loss in relief of starter Rich Hill.

ASTROS 8, BLUE JAYS 7, 10 INNINGS

HOUSTON (AP) – Rookie Jeremy Pena hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and Houston beat Toronto to avoid a sweep.

The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto’s four-game winning streak.

Automatic runner Kyle Tucker was on second with one out when Pena connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0), who had converted 31 save chances in a row.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in the Toronto 10th to make it 7-6. Blake Taylor (1-1) got the final out of the inning.

MARINERS 5, ROYALS 4, 12 INNINGS

SEATTLE (AP) – Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a broken-bat single to score Adam Frazier in the 12th inning, and Seattle completed a three-game sweep of Kansas City.

Winker had an 11-pitch at-bat in the 10th inning ending with a sacrifice fly that scored Frazier to tie the game at 4-4. Two innings later, Winker fouled off seven pitches from Kansas City’s Joel Payamps (0-1) before dumping his first hit of the game into right field.

Yohan Ramirez (1-0) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 12th.

ATHLETICS 2, RANGERS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Cole Irvin and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Stephen Piscotty homered in his second game back from the COVID-19 injured list, and Oakland beat Texas to avoid a sweep.

Irvin (2-1) allowed one hit in five innings to win his second straight decision. Dany Jimenez worked out of a two-out, two-on jam in the ninth for his third save.

The A’s had scored one run in the first 21 innings against the Rangers before Piscotty’s two-run drive off Spencer Howard (0-1) in the fourth.

METS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) – Tylor Megill threw 6 2/3 impressive innings, Francisco Lindor added a pair of hits and New York took two of three from Arizona.

The Mets have won five straight series to start the season, matching a franchise record set in 2018.

Megill (3-0) gave up two runs on four hits, walking one. He struck out seven.

J.B. Wendelken (0-1) allowed one run in one inning of relief.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4

MIAMI (AP) – Garrett Cooper had three hits and two RBIs, Avisail Garcia hit a go-ahead double in the fifth inning and Miami took two of three from Atlanta.

Atlanta trailed 5-1 in the ninth before Matt Olson’s sacrifice fly and Austin Riley’s two-run homer off Tanner Scott. Louis Head relieved and got his first big league save, allowing Marcell Ozuna’s double and then striking out Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario.

Jesus Luzardo (1-1) allowed one run and two hits in five innings.

Atlanta starter Bryce Elder (1-2) gave up two runs five hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings.

ROCKIES 6, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) – Randal Grichuk had three hits, including his first home run of the season, and Colorado beat Detroit.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for Colorado.

Chad Kuhl (2-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings.

Tyler Alexander (0-2) gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings.

PIRATES 4, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh’s bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits against Chicago.

Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of JT Brubaker. The left-hander ran his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances. David Bednar worked the ninth for his second save.

Pittsburgh went ahead to stay with two in the third against Justin Steele (1-2).

—

