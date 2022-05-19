RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Ian Cole beat Igor Shesterkin at 3:12 of overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-1 Wednesday night and take Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

The defenseman’s second career playoff goal capped a late comeback by the Hurricanes after they trailed most of the night. Sebastian Aho finally pushed one past Shesterkin with 2:23 remaining in the third period to send the game into OT.

Then came Cole’s rebound shot, which clipped the stick of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren to change direction on the way toward the net before slipping past Shesterkin to end this one.

Carolina also got a key effort from Antti Raanta, who had 27 saves and helped the Hurricanes hang around as the Rangers controlled play through the first two periods.

Filip Chytil scored a first-period goal for the Rangers, while Shesterkin finished with 24 saves.

FLAMES 9, OILERS 6

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Matthew Tkachuk had his first career playoff hat trick and Calgary won Game 1 of the second-round series.

Blake Coleman scored twice for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and two assists, and Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored. Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots for the win.

Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton, and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for his fourth straight multi-point game in the playoffs. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers.

Edmonton starter Mike Smith was pulled in the first period after allowing three goals on 10 shots. Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves in relief.

Game 2 is Friday.

—

