Coin flip to decide 2020 Braggin’ Rights game host

Sports

by: Gregg Palermo

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois’ Samba Kane fights for control of the basketball in front of Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon in the first half of the 38th Annual Braggin’ Rights game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on December 22, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The coronavirus pandemic will keep the annual Missouri-Illinois ‘Braggin’ Rights’ game from being played in St. Louis at Enterprise Center next month, but the good news is both schools have announced the game itself will happen. The only question is where, and that will be decided by the flip of a coin.

The schools announced a made for social media event for Thursday November 12 at 6pm that will end with a heads or tails decision to determine if game gets played at Mizzou Arena in Columbia or at State Farm Center in Champaign on December 12.

“The passion and intensity of this rivalry is what makes college athletics special, and despite playing on campus this season, I am confident those elements will be there for both teams,” Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in a news release. “Given the financial realities facing many schools today, I believe intercollegiate athletics needs more regional rivalries like this to be played in all sports.”

“We look forward to returning the Braggin’ Rights game to Enterprise Center in the coming years, but are excited to bring the 2020 edition of this series on campus. In a time when so many difficult scheduling decisions are being made, we worked diligently with our friends at the University of Missouri to ensure this great rivalry game will continue,” Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said in a statement.

Both schools have agreed that fans will not be allowed in 2020, regardless of the venue.

The teams last played on one of their respective campuses in 1979.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular