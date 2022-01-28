Cohill carries Youngstown State over Green Bay 63-50

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Dwayne Cohill posted 18 points as Youngstown State topped Green Bay 63-50 on Thursday night.

Michael Akuchie had 13 points and seven rebounds for Youngstown State (11-10, 5-6 Horizon League). William Dunn added 11 points and eight rebounds. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 10 points.

Japannah Kellogg III and Kamari McGee each had 10 points for the Phoenix (4-15, 3-7). Cade Meyer had 10 rebounds.

The Penguins improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Youngstown State defeated Green Bay 82-58 on Dec. 4.

