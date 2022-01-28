Cochran scores 17 to lift Ball St. over N. Illinois 74-67

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Tyler Cochran registered 17 points and six rebounds as Ball State got past Northern Illinois 74-67 on Thursday night.

Miryne Thomas had 13 points for Ball State (9-10, 4-4 Mid-American Conference). Payton Sparks added 11 points. Luke Brown had 10 points.

Keshawn Williams had 16 points for the Huskies (5-12, 2-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Trendon Hankerson added 12 points and six rebounds. Zool Kueth had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick