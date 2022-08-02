WASHINGTON (AP)Natasha Cloud scored 16 points and had nine assists, Shakira Austin added 15 points and eight rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat Las Vegas 83-73 Tuesday night to snap the Aces’ four-game win streak.

Ariel Atkins added 13 points for the Mystics (20-12). Elena Delle Donne scored five points on 1-of-7 shooting but grabbed 11 rebounds and had five assists.

Myisha Hines-Allen scored six straight points before Rui Machida made a driving layup to cap an 8-0 spurt that gave Washington a 65-59 lead going into the fourth quarter. Kelsey Plum hit a 3-pointer for Las Vegas that made it 68-all with 6:24 to play but Austin scored four points and Cloud added the final seven in a 13-0 spurt before Jackie Young hit a 3-pointer with 1:24 left to snap the Aces’ scoring drought of 5-plus minutes.

A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas (22-9) with 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Chelsea Gray added 20 points, Plum scored 15 and Young finished with 11 points.

Washington, which has won back-to-back games and five of its last six, had 25 assists on 31 made field goals.

