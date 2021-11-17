Clemson’s Swinney: WR Ross will enter NFL draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said leading receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery to fix the stress fracture in his foot then get ready for the NFL draft.

Ross will miss Saturday’s game against Wake Forest and the season-ending rivalry contest at South Carolina on Nov. 27.

Swinney said Wednesday he wasn’t sure if Ross would be ready to play in a bowl game, ”but he’ll be ready to train and do what he needs to do for the (NFL) combine.”

Ross had the option to play for the Tigers in 2022, but Swinney said he has chosen the NFL.

”He doesn’t need another season here,” Swinney said. ”He’s going pro.”

Ross has 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns. He first gained attention as a freshman when he had three catches for 153 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown reception in Clemson’s 44-16 national championship victory over Alabama to end the 2018 season.

