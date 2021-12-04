Clements carries Eastern Illinois past North Park 76-71

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Kejuan Clements had 25 points and 11 assists as Eastern Illinois slipped past North Park 76-71 on Saturday.

Kashawn Charles had 17 points for the Panthers (2-7), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Jermaine Hamlin and Rodolfo Rufino Bolis both scored 10.

Gabe Johnson had 19 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Vikings. Michael Osborne added 17 points, while Jalen Boyd scored 13.

