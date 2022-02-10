Clay leads Tennessee Tech past E. Illinois 73-62

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Jr. Clay had 15 points off the bench to lead Tennessee Tech to a 73-62 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night.

John Pettway had 12 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee Tech (7-18, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Keishawn Davidson added 10 points and six assists. Amadou Sylla had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Paul Bizimana had 17 points for the Panthers (4-20, 2-9). Kashawn Charles added 14 points. Dan Luers had 13 points.

CJ Lane, the Panthers’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 8 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Tennessee Tech defeated Eastern Illinois 84-58 last Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick