IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Caitlin Clark scored 24 points, McKenna Warnock added 19 and No. 12 Iowa defeated Purdue 83-68 on Thursday night.

Monika Czinano added 12 points to surpass 2,000 for her career, reaching that milestone for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten Conference) one game after Clark did. Hannah Stuelke had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.

Lasha Petree paced the Boilermakers (10-3, 1-2) with 22 points. Cassidy Hardin and Caitlyn Harper scored 10 apiece.

Clark had 11 points in the first quarter when Iowa raced to a 20-12 lead and had 17 by halftime when the lead stretched to 44-23. Warnock matched Clark’s three 3-pointers and had 11 points.

The Hawkeyes made seven 3s and had 11 assists on 17 baskets. Iowa grabbed 13 more rebounds. Purdue was 3 of 15 from distance and shot 25% overall.

The Boilermakers trailed by as many as 23 in the third quarter but got as close as 11 after Iowa cooled off. The Hawkeyes scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to push their lead to 64-44.

Iowa made with 11 3-pointers. Warnock sank 7 of 10 shots with five 3-pointers, scoring a season high with nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays at Illinois on New Year’s Day while Purdue is home against Wisconsin.

