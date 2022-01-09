Clark scores 31, No. 22 Iowa women beat Nebraska 95-86

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Caitlin Clark scored 31 points, McKenna Warnock 23 and Monika Czinano had eight of her 20 in the pivotal fourth quarter as No. 22 Iowa beat Nebraska 95-86 on Sunday.

Clark had 12 assists and grabbed eight rebounds in posting her sixth double-double this season, Warnock had a career high seven 3-pointers on nine attempts and grabbed 10 rebounds for her second double-double. Kate Martin added 12 points for Iowa (8-4, 2-1 Big Ten).

Sam Haiby scored 18 points, Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley had 14 points each and Ashley Scoggin added 13. Shelley also had 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double this season. The Cornhuskers (13-2, 2-2) lost for the first time at home after nine victories.

A Scoggin 3-pointer gave the Cornhuskers their only lead of the game, 79-78, early in the fourth quarter but Iowa scored the next seven points. Nebraska got within four with 1:26 to go but Czinano scored twice inside and a Clark free throw accounted for the final margin.

Nebraska tied the game with two minutes left in the third quarter. Iowa, however, went into the final period with a 74-70 lead after Clark made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Iowa outshot Nebraska 62% to 40% but the Cornhuskers used 23 offensive rebounds in taking 23 more shots and scored eight more points off turnovers to nearly keep pace.

Warnock hit all five of her 3-point shots in the first half when she scored 17 points. Clark also had 17 points. Iowa had its largest lead of 11 with three minutes remaining in the half after Warnock’s fifth 3-pointer but Nebraska finished on a 7-2 period-ending run capped by Haiby’s 3 to trail 52-46.

Iowa plays at Purdue and Nebraska is at Indiana on Thursday.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25