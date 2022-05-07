ATLANTA (AP)Ronaldo Cisneros’ goals proved to be pivotal as Atlanta United picked up a 4-1 win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Cisneros put United (4-4-2) ahead for good at 2-1 in the 27th minute.

United also got one goal from Brooks Lennon.

The Fire’s (2-4-4) goal was scored by Chinonso Offor.

Atlanta defender Miles Robinson was stretchered off the field after collapsing to the artificial turf with a non-contact injury to his left leg and was removed on a stretcher in the 16th minute. A serious injury could cost the 25-year old a roster spot for the World Cup after Robinson started 10 of 14 qualifiers for the U.S. men’s national team.

United outshot the Fire 12-7, with seven shots on goal to three for the Fire.

Bobby Shuttleworth saved two of the three shots he faced for United. Gabriel Slonina saved three of the seven shots he faced for the Fire.

United plays at home on Sunday against the New England Revolution, while the Fire will host Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.