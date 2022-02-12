Chong Qui leads Purdue Fort Wayne over UIC 73-66

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Damian Chong Qui tied his season high with 20 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Illinois-Chicago 73-66 on Saturday night.

Jarred Godfrey had 17 points and six rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (15-10, 10-6 Horizon League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jalon Pipkins added 11 points. Deonte Billups had six rebounds.

Damaria Franklin had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Flames (9-14, 5-9). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Filip Skobalj added 14 points. Zion Griffin had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

