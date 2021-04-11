Chisholm homers off deGrom, Marlins beat Mets 3-0

NEW YORK (AP)Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time and the Miami Marlins blanked the New York Mets 3-0 on Saturday.

DeGrom (0-1) matched a career best with 14 strikeouts over eight innings, Rogers fanned 10 in six and the teams combined for 28 overall.

The 23-year-old Rogers (1-1) outpitched deGrom for the second time in nine major league starts. The left-hander got his first big league win against deGrom in a 5-3 victory last Aug. 31. This was his second.

A 2017 first-round draft pick, Rogers cruised in his third career outing against New York. He scattered three hits and two walks, retiring 11 straight during one stretch.

Rogers mixed a fastball averaging 95 mph with a slider and changeup, inducing 19 swing-and-misses among his 82 pitches. He ended his outing with strikeouts of Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso, stranding two runners to preserve a 1-0 lead.

Dylan Floro followed with a perfect seventh, Richard Bleier was helped by shortstop Miguel Rojas’ diving catch to rob pinch-hitter Kevin Pillar during a 1-2-3 eighth, and Yimi Garcia completed the three-hitter for his first save, spelling struggling closer Anthony Bass.

DODGERS 9, NATIONALS 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Chris Taylor hit a three-run homer and Zach McKinstry made big plays with his bat and arm in Los Angeles’ victory over Washington.

AJ Pollock also drove in three runs for the defending World Series champions. They are off to a 7-2 start that includes wins in four of their last five games.

Julio Urias (2-0) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Juan Soto homered twice and Ryan Zimmerman had three hits for the Nationals. Patrick Corbin (0-1) was the loser.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena homered off Domingo German, helping Tampa Bay extend its mastery over New York.

The Rays have won 10 of 12 regular-season games between the AL East rivals since the start of 2020. Tampa Bay also eliminated the Yankees from last year’s playoffs in a five-game series that went the distance.

Six Tampa Bay pitchers combined to limit the Yankees to five hits.

Meadows got things rolling for the Rays with a solo homer in the first inning, his third of the season. He had three hits in Tampa Bay’s 10-5 win over New York the previous day and has homered three times in eight career at-bats against German (0-2).

Arozarena hit a 420-foot solo shot in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. Andrew Kittredge (2-0) worked 1 2/3 innings for the victory.

RED SOX 6, ORIOLES 4, 10 INNINGS

BALTIMORE (AP) – Rafael Devers homered and Boston scored twice in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Christian Vazquez to beat Baltimore for its fifth straight victory.

Baltimore outfielder Trey Mancini hit his first home run since his return from cancer surgery that caused him to miss the 2020 season. It was Mancini’s first homer since Sept. 28, 2019.

Michael Chavis, recalled from the alternate training site earlier in the day, entered as a pinch-runner in the 10th and scored on a low pitch by Dillon Tate (0-1) that rolled to the backstop. Vazquez added an insurance run with a single off Wade LeBlanc.

Matt Barnes (1-0) struck out two in the ninth, and Matt Andriese earned Boston’s first save of the season.

BREWERS 9, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Avisail Garcia homered, doubled and drove in five runs and Milwaukee ended St. Louis’ winning streak at four games.

Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-2. The Brewers won for the third time in four games.

Garcia’s two-run homer off Carlos Martinez (0-2) gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the fifth. Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (1-1) allowed runners in each of his five innings and was pulled after walking Yadier Molina to begin the sixth.

Austin Dean hit a three-run homer for the Cardinals in the eighth.

ATHLETICS 7, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) – Ramon Laureano hit a two-run homer, rookie Seth Brown connected for his first big league home run and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 7-3 to win the series.

The Astros won the opener 6-2 on Thursday night to give them five straight victories over the A’s after a four-game sweep to start the season.

Brown sent a homer into the second deck in the eighth inning to give the Athletics five home runs in the last two games after they managed just three in their first eight.

Frankie Montas (1-1) held Houston scoreless and retired seven in a row before Kyle Tucker’s solo homer to start the seventh ended his day. Houston starter Jose Urquidy (0-1) allowed seven hits and four runs.

PIRATES 8, CUBS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Mitch Keller pitched five efficient innings and Pittsburgh used an early burst to chase Chicago’s Zach Davies.

Phil Evans hit his team-high third homer as the Pirates ended a six-game losing streak.

Keller (1-1) bounced back from a rough 2021 debut by allowing one run. The 25-year-old, who has struggled with his command since spring training started, struck out seven and walked just one.

Colin Moran, Bryan Reynolds and Jacob Stallings all drove in two runs during Pittsburgh’s seven-run outburst in the second against Davies (1-1).

GIANTS 4, ROCKIES 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Brandon Crawford delivered the decisive hit for a second straight day, connecting for a three-run homer in the sixth inning in San Francisco’s victory over Colorado.

Crawford also came through with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh of a 3-1 victory Friday in the home opener.

Ben Bowden (0-2) relieved Chi Chi Gonzalez and surrendered consecutive walks to Alex Dickerson and pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores before Crawford’s second homer of the season.

Ryan McMahon had put the Rockies ahead 3-1 with a two-run homer in the fifth.

Caleb Baragar (2-0) pitched the sixth for the win. Three relievers later, Jake McGee earned his fourth save overall and second in two games facing his former Colorado club.

MARINERS 4, TWINS 3, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Mitch Haniger homered and hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, lifting Seattle past Minnesota.

All three of Minnesota’s losses this season have come in the 10th, with the bullpen struggling with baseball’s new-as-of-2020 rule that starts each extra inning with a runner on second base.

For Seattle, that was Taylor Trammell, who homered earlier in the game. Taylor Rogers (0-1) picked up Braden Bishop’s bunt in front of the mound, but he couldn’t get a clean grip and held off on a throw as a precaution. Haniger hit a one-out fly deep enough to left for Trammell to come home.

Kendall Graveman (1-0) worked the ninth, and Keynan Middleton pitched a perfect 10th for the save.

INDIANS 11, TIGERS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) – Aaron Civale allowed just three hits while dominating over 7 2/3 innings and was backed by five home runs, including Jordan Luplow’s three-run shot, as Cleveland pounded Detroit.

Luplow narrowly missed a second three-run homer, settling for a two-run double to finish with a career-high five RBIs. Franmil Reyes hit his third homer in two days, Roberto Perez and Andres Gimenez each added a two-run homer and Cesar Hernandez had a solo shot.

Civale (2-0), who beat the Tigers in his season debut a week ago, gave up two singles and faced the minimum through six innings before Robbie Grossman homered off him in the seventh.

Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer in the ninth for Detroit.

Tarik Skubal (0-1) was the loser.

PADRES 7, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead homer for San Diego in the seventh inning and the Padres followed up the franchise’s first no-hitter with another victory over Texas.

A day after Joe Musgrove pitched that no-hitter, the Padres won their seventh in a row against Texas. Eric Hosmer and Ha-Seong Kim also homered for San Diego.

Grisham put San Diego up 5-4 with his two-run homer off reliever Wes Benjamin (0-1).

Ryan Weathers (1-0) struck out three in his two innings, though he gave up a tiebreaking solo homer to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fifth. Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, REDS 3

PHOENIX (AP) – Riley Smith pitched six effective innings in his first career start, Tim Locastro had four hits and Arizona cooled off Cincinnati.

Smith (1-0) gave up two runs on eight hits against a Reds team that had won six in a row.

The Diamondbacks – who came in hitting just .205 through eight games – broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Eduardo Escobar added his third homer of the season on a solo shot in the seventh. Asdrubal Cabrera also homered.

Jeff Hoffman (1-1) was the loser.

BRAVES 5, PHILLIES 4

ATLANTA (AP) – Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder in the seventh inning to lead Atlanta past Philadelphia.

The Braves have recovered from an 0-4 start with a four-game winning streak, including the first two games of this series against the NL East rival Phillies.

Sean Newcomb (1-0) had strikeouts on four of his six outs in relief of Ian Anderson. The right-hander yielded four runs in 5 1/3 innings and gave up homers to Andrew McCutchen in the fifth and Bryce Harper in the sixth. Will Smith pitched a perfect ninth for his second save. Archie Bradley (0-1) took the loss.

BLUE JAYS 15, ANGELS 1

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) – Bo Bichette had five RBIs, Randal Grichuk hit a three-run double during a seven-run second inning and Toronto stopped a four-game skid by routing Los Angeles following a rain delay that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours.

Bichette had two-run doubles in the third and fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added RBI singles in both innings as the Blue Jays went up 14-1. The pair drew bases-loaded walks in the second from Jose Quintana (0-1), who allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

The game ended about 12 hours before Sunday’s series finale was scheduled to start.

Steven Matz (2-0) gave up one run in six innings.

Anthony Rendon homered for the Angels, and manager Joe Maddon was ejected in the third.