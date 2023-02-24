KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator to replace the departed Eric Bieniemy on Friday, giving him the job he held before departing Andy Reid’s staff for an opportunity as the head coach in Chicago.

Nagy spent two seasons directing the Chiefs’ offense with Alex Smith at quarterback. He then spent four seasons with the Bears, going 34-31 in the regular season and winning the NFC North in 2018, before he was fired after a 6-11 season in 2021. He returned to the Chiefs as their quarterbacks coach.

Bieniemy had been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator the past five seasons, but was passed over numerous times for head coachings jobs. The perception has been that Reid had the majority of the say in Kansas City’s offense.

Partly in response to that, Bieniemy left Kansas City after its win over the Eagles in the Super Bowl to take the offensive coordinator job in Washington, where he will have more responsibility and call the offensive plays.

