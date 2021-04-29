Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Chicago to reopen United Center, expand outdoor festivals, increase indoor capacity as city eases COVID-19 restrictions

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday the launch of Open Chicago, the latest initiative to safely and fully reopen the city. 

With the announcement comes the loosening of pandemic restrictions, including increased capacity for indoor events at the United Center and elsewhere, while allowing outdoor festivals and farmers markets to expand as part of a sweeping plan to reopen the economy to normal events for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Center received permission from city and state government officials to welcome fans back to the arena for Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls home games beginning May 7, at approximately 25% capacity.

Under the new Phase Four Regulations, effective immediately, most Chicago industries will have the ability to increase capacity effective immediately, including the following changes:  

  • Restaurants and bars: Indoor capacity can increase to the lesser of 50% or 100 people.
  • Spectator events, theater, and performing arts: Large indoor venues, including the United Center, can now operate at 25% capacity.
  • Meetings, conferences, and conventions: Large indoor venues can now operate at the lesser of 25% or 250 people.
  • Places of worship: Large indoor venues can now operate at 25% capacity. 
  • Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events: Operate at 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft.
  • Flea and farmers markets: Operate at 25% capacity or 15 people per 1,000 sq. Ft.

In addition, also effective immediately, guests that are fully vaccinated — defined as 14 days after receiving their final vaccine dose — will not count towards capacity limits at private events such as weddings.

Chicago has made significant progress in reversing the rise of its COVID-19 metrics that started in March and caused the city to pause its reopening plan. The reopening metrics have remained stable or decreased over the past two weeks, with the test positivity rate dropping to the lower-Risk level, below 5.0% earlier this week for the first time since late March.   

The announcement comes just a day before Navy Pier begins its phased reopening.

The full reopening guidelines can be found at Chicago.gov/reopening.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report

Sports

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular