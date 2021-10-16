Chicago Fire tie MLS-leading New England Revolution 2-2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Alvaro Medran and Ignacio Aliseda each scored a goal and the Chicago Fire tied the MLS-leading New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Aliseda scored his first goal in nearly three months with a side-netter to cap the scoring in the 88th minute and help Chicago (7-16-7) keep its slim playoff chances alive.

Wilfrid Kaptoum, a 25-year-old who signed with the Revolution last December, scored his first MLS goal in the 47th minute, but Medran redirected a long ball-in by Jhon Espinoza into the net to make it 1-1 in the 49th.

Gustavo Bou chipped in to give New England (20-4-6) a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute.

The Revolution have 66 points this season, the most through 30 games by any team in MLS history.

DYNAMO 2, SOUNDERS 1

HOUSTON (AP) – Maximiliano Urruti scored, Darwin Quintero added a goal and an assist and Houston beat Seattle to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Sounders.

Quintero, on a set piece, played an arcing ball to the outside shoulder of Urruti, who pulled a blind volley across his body and past goalkeeper Stefan Frei to open the scoring in the 14th minute. Quintero made it 2-0 in the 20th, putting on a dribbling exhibition to create space amongst the Sounders defense before before putting away a left-footer from the edge of the area.

Jimmy Medranda scored for Seattle (17-6-6) in the 41st minute.

Including playoffs, the Sounders had won eight straight matches against Houston – the only time the Dynamo have lost more than five straight matches against any opponent in the club’s MLS history – dating to June 2017.

Houston (6-12-12) is unbeaten in its last four home matches.

REAL SALT LAKE 3, RAPIDS 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) – Damir Kreilach had a goal and two assists in Real Salt Lake’s victory over Colorado.

Real Salt Lake (12-11-6) has won a club-record seven straight home matches. It also matched New York City FC (June-August) with the longest home winning streak of the season. Kreilach has scored in five straight matches, a club record.

Kreilach’s header from close range found the top left corner of the net in the 13th minute. Kreilach assisted on Rubio Rubin’s goal in the 56th and Anderson Julio’s in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Younes Namli scored in the 56th minute for Colorado (14-6-9).

LAFC 3, EARTHQUAKES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half to reach eight on the season and LAFC beat San Jose.

LAFC (10-12-7) snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. San Jose (8-12-9) has conceded at least three goals in five of its last six games.

Arango scored in the 28th on a penalty kick and capped it in the 88th on a breakaway. He added his first MLS assist on a back-heel pass to Danny Musovski in the third minute.

Carlos Fiero scored for the Earthquakes off a corner kick in the 61st.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, TORONO FC 0

TORONTO (AP) – Luiz Araujo and Marcelino Moreno scored and Atlanta beat Toronto FC to eliminate the Reds from playoff contention.

Araujo scored in first-half-stoppage time to help Atlanta (11-9-9) win for the first time in five visits to BMO Field. Moreno scored in the 97th minute.

Toronto fullback Auro and Atlanta’s Ezequiel Barco sent off in the 84th minute for violent conduct after coming together.

There was another clash as they left the field with other players rushing for a scrum at the tunnel. Referee Tim Ford reviewed the play at a sideline monitor before action resumed but did not change his ruling. The delays led to nine minutes of extra time.

Toronto dropped to 6-16-7.

ORLANDO CITY 1, FC CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI (AP) – Junior Urso scored in the 13th minute, Pedro Gallese had three saves and Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati to snap a nine-game road winless streak.

Cincinnati (4-17-8) has lost seven straight games, the club’s longest losing streak in MLS. Cincinnati has seven losing streaks of four or more games since joining MLS in 2019. No other team has more than three such streaks in that time.

Orlando dropped to 12-8-9.

CREW 4, INTER MIAMI 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Gyasi Zardes scored twice, Pedro Santos had a goal and two assists and Columbus beat Inter Miami.

Zardes, off an entry pass from Santos, flicked in a header from the center of the area to open the scoring in the 39th minute. Santos put away a one-touch shot to give Columbus (10-12-7) 2-0 in the 44th.

Miami (9-15-5) has lost six straight matches and is scoreless in each of its last four.

Santos played a ball-in to Zardes who banged a header off the ground and into the net to make it 3-0 in the 64th minutes and an own goal by Miami’s Leandro Gonzalez Pirez capped the scoring in the 83rd.

UNION 2, MONTREAL 2, TIE

MONTREAL (AP) – Sunusi Ibrahim had a leaping header of Mustafa Kizza’s cross in the 95th minute to keep Montreal’s playoff hopes alive in the draw with Philadelphia.

Montreal (11-10-8) has two draws and five wins in its last nine home matches. Philadelphia (12-7-10) is unbeaten in four straight matches against Montreal.

Matko Miljevic also scored for Montreal. Djordje Mihailovic set a franchise single-season record with a team-leading 14th assist on the play.

Kai Wagner scored for Philadelphia, and Montreal had an own goal.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, AUSTIN 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Franco Fragapane scored an early goal in Minnesota United’s victory over expansion Austin.

Minnesota (11-10-8) entered having lost four of its last seven matches, including two of the last three. Austin (7-18-4) stopped a two-match home winning streak.

Fragapane’s right-footed shot from close range hit the bottom right corner of the net in the 16th minute. Another Fragapane attempt sailed over the crossbar with two minutes left in the second half.

Austin is 7-18-4.

NASHVILLE 0, D.C. UNITED 0, TIE

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Willis had five saves and Nashville played D.C. United to a 0-0 tie Saturday night.

Willis has an MLS-leading 13 shutouts this season for Nashville (11-3-15).

D.C. United (12-12-5) had its four-game home win streak snapped.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports