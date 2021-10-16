Chenal’s big game helps Wisconsin outlast Army 20-14

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Leo Chenal recorded 17 tackles and set up a touchdown with a sack that forced a fumble, leading Wisconsin to a 20-14 victory over Army on Saturday night.

Army trailed 13-7 and had the ball when Chenal delivered a punishing hit that knocked the ball loose from quarterback Tyhier Tyler. Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton recovered the fumble at Army’s 1-yard line with 2:55 remaining.

On the next play, Graham Mertz scored on a quarterback keeper. Mertz also scored on a 5-yard keeper in the second quarter, giving him his first two touchdown runs of the season.

Army cut the lead to 20-14 on A.J. Howard’s 6-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds left, but Jack Sanborn recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the victory.

”I appreciate the resilience of the group,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. ”They just keep playing. We’ve got to keep improving in certain areas certainly, but there’s some stuff to build on.”

Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen rushed for 108 yards on 16 carries, including a 33-yard touchdown.

This marked the second straight game in which Allen rushed for at least 100 yards. The 17-year-old freshman ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries last week in a 24-0 victory at Illinois.

Army (4-2) played a second straight game without usual starting quarterback Christian Anderson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. The Black Knights lost 28-16 to Ball Statewithout Anderson two weeks ago.

Tyler and Jabari Laws both played quarterback in Anderson’s absence. Tyler started, played most of the game and rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries. Laws had all of Army’s pass attempts and went 5 of 6 for 87 yards.

Wisconsin (3-3) led 13-0 at halftime and outgained Army 230-48 in the first two periods before the Black Knights rallied, thanks to Tyler’s tenacity.

”Our guys just battled,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. ”I’m so proud of them, just how hard they battled.”

Tyler took a big hit while executing a pitch late in the third quarter and stayed on the ground for a few minutes before walking to the sideline under his own power. But he sat out just one play before returning to the game and promptly racing 36 yards on a keeper that gave Army first-and-goal.

Two plays later, Tyler ran into the end zone from 5 yards out on third-and-goal to cut Wisconsin’s lead to 13-7 with 11:22 remaining.

GUERENDO’S SEASON OVER

Wisconsin announced before the game that reserve running back Isaac Guerendo will miss the remainder of the season due to a injured left leg.

Guerendo hadn’t played since a 38-17 lossto No. 8Michigan on Oct. 2. He finishes the season with 160 yards rushing on 23 carries, including an 82-yard touchdown against Eastern Michigan.

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: The Black Knights lost but showed their tenacity by coming back from a poor first half and scoring in the final minute after a devastating turnover appeared to seal their fate. Army’s Andre Carter continued his outstanding season by forcing a fumble on a sack and blocking an extra-point attempt. Carter increased his season sack total to 81/2. He entered the weekend leading all Football Bowl Subdivision players in that category.

Wisconsin: The Badgers won thanks to huge efforts from their two outstanding inside linebackers. Chenal delivered the best performance of the night, but Sanborn also came up big with 12 tackles and a couple of big plays on special teams. Before recovering an onside kick in the closing seconds, Sanborn took a snap and ran 8 yards on a successful fake punt attempt that set up a second-quarter touchdown.

UP NEXT

Army: Hosts No. 16 Wake Forest on Saturday.

Wisconsin: At Purdue on Saturday.

