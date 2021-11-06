Charlotte stages late comeback, downs Rice 31-24 in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Chris Reynolds and Elijah Spencer connected late in regulation to tie it and again in overtime for the win and Charlotte rallied late to beat Rice 31-24 on Saturday.

Ari Broussard’s scoring run from the 2 with 6:35 left ended a 16-play, 84-yard drive that lasted 9 1/2 minutes and Rice led 24-14.

Jonathan Cruz kicked a 32-yard field goal to reduce Charlotte’s (5-4, 3-2 Conference USA) deficit to a touchdown. The 49ers’ defense forced a punt in a 1:40 possession for Rice, then Reynolds led a five-play, 80-yard drive in 75 seconds that ended with his 8-yard scoring pass to Spencer to knot it with 1:14 left and force the extra session.

The duo then connected on the first play of overtime when Spencer ran a slant and broke a tackle in the middle of the field for a 25-yard score. Linebacker Luke Martin sealed the win with an interception of Jake Constantine who was under heavy pressure.

Broussard ran for 186 yards on 20 carries and scored twice and Jake Bailey had seven receptions for 143 receiving yards for the Owls (3-6, 2-3).

