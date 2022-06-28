CF Montreal boss Wilfried Nancy is relishing the chance to pit wits with Champions League holders Seattle Sounders when the pair face off in MLS later this week, despite the challenge that the hosts pose against his side.

Brian Schmetzer’s side have struggled to replicate their continental form when it has come to domestic matters this campaign, but they are still one of the competitions top teams after they conquered the biggest club prize in North America earlier this year.

Nancy is therefore ready to take on the challenge of heading to Washington and matching his side against one of the best in the business – and the boss admits he is looking forward to the occasion immensely.

“It’s going to be a super challenge and I love it,” he stated. “These are teams we don’t see often or haven’t seen in a while and I’m super excited.

“It’ll be tough with the three-hour time difference and a six-hour flight, but we’re approaching it like any other big game.

“Teams from the east always have a tougher time going west than the other way around. We’re playing much later in those games but when they visit us it’s like an afternoon game for them. That still won’t stop us from trying to get maximum points from these games.”

Opposite number Brian Schmetzer meanwhile has sung the praises of Will Bruin after his goalscoring appearance against Sporting Kansas City, with the coach stressing the important of keeping his players balanced amid a busy schedule.

“Last time Will had a run-out, he scored a goal in Austin,” he stated. “Will has been active in training. He’s deserved a chance and a little bit of a squad rotation [works] for us in a three-game week.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle – Raul Ruidiaz

The striker has suffered a knock in the past few weeks, but remains one of the most dangerous threats that the Sounders have in attack. His five goals this term is a club-best in the league.

Montreal – Rudy Camacho

The defender has not only been an astute figure at the back for his side but he has also been crucial to keeping them operating in attack too. No other player can match his pass tally in Montreal this term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

CF Montreal has won five of its eight all time matches against the Sounders in MLS (D1 L2). Montreal is the only team to win more than half of its games against the Sounders among teams Seattle has played more than five times.

The Sounders have won five of their last seven matches (D1 L1) following a 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, the club’s third clean sheet in its last six games. Seattle hasn’t kept consecutive clean sheets in MLS play in over a year, since May 2021 shutout wins over San Jose and LAFC.

CF Montreal’s win over Charlotte was its eighth victory of the season and took it to 26 points on the season. Montreal has only had more wins or points at this stage of one season, reaching 30 points and nine wins after 16 games in 2013.

Alex and Cristian Roldan each earned an assist on Will Bruin’s opening goal against Sporting on Saturday. They became the third pair of brothers to record an assist on the same goal after DaMarcus and Jamar Beasley for Chicago in 2001 and Chris and Sean Henderson for Colorado in 1997.

CF Montreal used early goals in both halves to beat Charlotte, 2–1, on Saturday, including a 47th minute strike by Mathieu Choiniere as the eventual game winner. Choiniere’s goal marked the fifth time Montreal has scored in the opening two minutes of a half this season, most in MLS in 2022.