Central Michigan tops Bowling Green 78-74

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Cameron Healy and Kevin Miller scored 21 points apiece as Central Michigan narrowly beat Bowling Green 78-74 on Tuesday night.

Brian Taylor had 15 points and Harrison Henderson added 14 points for Central Michigan (4-13, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Miller also had 12 assists and seven rebounds, and Healy made six 3-pointers.

Myron Gordon scored a season-high 24 points for the Falcons (11-11, 4-7). Daeqwon Plowden added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Trey Diggs had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick