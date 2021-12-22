Celtics end Cavaliers’ winning steak at 6 with 111-101 win

BOSTON (AP)Jaylen Brown scored 34 points and the Boston Celtics beat depleted Cleveland 111-101 on Wednesday night to end the Cavaliers’ winning streak at six.

Robert Williams III added a career-high 21 points along with 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Jayson Tatum had 18 points.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 28 points, and Kevin Love had 18. The Cavaliers were missing starters Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and five other players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Also short-handed, Boston signed 40-year-old Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract Wednesday. The crowd chanted ”We Want Joe! ”We Want Joe!”” and broke into a loud cheer when he got off the bench and came into the game. He got a huge ovation when he hit a fallaway jumper in the final minute.

BUCKS 126, ROCKETS 106

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Jrue Holiday scored 24 points, Khris Middleton added 23 in his return from injury and Milwaukee beat Houston to snap a two-game skid.

Middleton missed three games because of a hyperextended left knee. The two-time All-Star played 28 minutes and had six assists.

The Bucks were missing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a fourth straight game as he remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocols along with teammates Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo.

Christian Wood led the Rockets with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

THUNDER 108, NUGGETS 94

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his second career triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists to help Oklahoma City beat Denver.

Darius Bazley had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Lu Dort had 15 points and rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder.

Nikola Jokic had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Nuggets.

CLIPPERS 105, KINGS 89

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points and Los Angeles held off Sacramento.

Paul George had 17 points, Serge Ibaka added a season-high 17s, including three dunks and 12 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Clippers end a three-game losing streak.

Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and a career-high 13 assists for Sacramento.

MAGIC 104, HAWKS 98

ATLANTA (AP) – Franz Wagner scored 25 points, Robin Lopez had 10 points and a career-high 11 assists and Orlando beat Atlanta.

Cam Reddish finished with a season-high 36 points, and John Collins had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks. They have lost seven straight at home.