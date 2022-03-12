Cattour scores 31, Virginia Tech upsets Duke for ACC title

NEW YORK (AP)Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 31 points and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament for the first time, beating Duke 82-67 on Saturday night to deny Mike Krzyzewski a league title in his final season.

Virginia Tech (23-12) came to Brooklyn in need a of a run to make the NCAA Tournament, and the Hokies became just the second ACC to take the crown with four wins in four days. The Hokies also are the worst seeded team to win the most-storied conference tournament in college basketball.

Duke lost Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium to rival North Carolina a week ago, derailing what the school hoped would be a joyful celebration of the winningest coach in Division I men’s college basketball.

The top-seeded and seventh-ranked Blue Devils (28-6) got another chance for a feel-good victory and to add at least one more trophy to the case for the retiring Hall of Fame coach, but it was not to be.

When Justyn Mutts made a two-hand slam over Duke’s star freshman Paolo Banchero with 2:26 left in the second half, Virginia Tech led 76-64 and the Hokies fans rose with a roar.

It’s Virginia Tech’s first ACC championship since joining the conference in 2004. Virginia Tech’s last – and only – conference tournament championship came in 1979 when the Hokies were in the Metro Conference.

Banchero scored 20 points for Duke, which shot 4 for 20 from 3-point range and allowed the Hokies to make 50% of their shots.

NO. 2 ARIZONA 84, NO. 13 UCLA 76

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points and Arizona used a massive second-half run to beat UCLA, winning the Pac-12 Tournament in coach Tommy Lloyd’s first season.

The top-seeded Wildcats (31-4) played their second straight game without point guard Kerr Kriisa due to a sprained right ankle suffered in the quarterfinals against Stanford. His replacement, Justin Kier, was limited to 13 minutes due to foul trouble, depleting Arizona’s depth even more.

The second-seeded Bruins (25-7) shut down Arizona for long stretches and appeared to be headed toward a repeat of their lopsided win in Westwood in January. UCLA went into a lengthy offensive funk after going up 53-41, triggering the Wildcats’ play-fast offense and their raucous fans. The Bruins tried to punch back, but the Wildcats countered each time.

Jules Bernard scored 19 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. 18 to lead the Bruins (25-7).

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 69, NO. 5 KENTUCKY 62

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Kennedy Chandler scored 19 points, Zakai Zeigler added 11 and Tennessee beat Kentucky to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament final for the third time in five years.

The Volunteers (25-7) won for the 11th time in 12 games.

Chandler added three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Josiah-Jordan James finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for the second-seeded Vols.

The Wildcats (26-7) missed four 3-pointers in the final minute, with Keion Brooks, Kellan Grady, TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler all misfiring. Kentucky shot a measly 34.4% from the field and missed 18 of 20 from behind the arc.

Brooks led the way for Kentucky, finishing with 19 points. Washington had 17, and Wheeler 10. Oscar Tshiebwe notched his 15th consecutive double-double and 27th of the season, breaking the single-season mark set by Kentucky great Dan Issel in 1969-70.

NO. 6 KANSAS 74, NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 65

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – David McCormack had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Ochai Agbaji made a pair of clinching foul shots with just over a minute to go as Kansas beat Texas Tech to win its 12th Big 12 Tournament title.

Agbaji finished with 16 points, Christian Braun had 14 and Jalen Wilson and Remy Martin 12 apiece to lead the Jayhawks (27-6), who showcased poise and resilience in the final minutes while the Red Raiders fumbled away a chance at the title.

Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with 14 points and Bryson Williams had 17 for the Red Raiders (25-9), who still have never won the Big 12 Tournament. They also lost to Oklahoma State in their only other championship appearance in 2005.

NO. 8 VILLANOVA 54, CREIGHTON 48

NEW YORK (AP) – Collin Gillespie buried consecutive 3-pointers late in the game to put Villanova ahead for good, and the Wildcats beat Creighton to win the Big East Tournament championship at Madison Square Garden.

Gillespie missed this tournament and the NCAAs last season with a torn ligament in his left knee. But a year later he made the clutch shots in the waning minutes, hitting the go-ahead 3s over the outstretched arm of 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner with under three minutes to play.

Gillespie led the Wildcats with 17 points.

Kalkbrenner scored 19, but the Bluejays again left MSG empty-handed. Creighton has now lost four Big East championship games, in 2014, 2017, and last season to Georgetown.

NO. 9 PURDUE 75, MICHIGAN STATE 70

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Jaden Ivey had 22 points and nine rebounds, and Eric Hunter Jr. made two back-breaking 3-pointers late as Purdue beat Michigan State to advance to the Big Ten Tournament title game for the rirst time since 2018.

The third-seeded Boilermakers (26-7) will face No. 24 Iowa (25-9) on Sunday.

AJ Hoggard finished with 17 points and 10 assists for Michigan State and Gabe Brown scored 16 for the Spartans (22-12), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Michigan State hasn’t played in the conference title game since 2019.

TEXAS A&M 82, NO. 15 ARKANSAS 64

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and eighth-seeded Texas A&M took down a ranked opponent for the second straight day, stunning Arkansas to reach the championship game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Jackson also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals to pace the Aggies (23-11), who have revived their NCAA Tournament hopes by winning eight of nine games since ending a month-long, eight-game losing streak in February.

Hassan Diarra, whose cutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime gave the Aggies an 83-80 victory in A&M’s tournament opener, had 12 points. Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman contributed 12 of 11 points, respectively, after playing key roles in a five-point upset of fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals.

Stanley Umude led the Razorbacks (25-8) with 20 points. Au’Diese Toney added 18, but leading scorer JD Notae was limited to five points on 2-of-8 shooting.

NO. 18 HOUSTON 86, TULANE 66

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Tyler Edwards had 20 points with six 3-pointers and big man Josh Carlton added 16 points and Houston beat Tulane to advance to its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference championship game.

The Cougars (28-5) matched their win total from last season, when they won their first AAC tournament title and then made it to the Final Four.

Houston played most of the game without first-team all-AAC forward Fabian White Jr., who exited less than three minutes in because of back tightness and didn’t return. The Cougars eventually pulled away without him.

J’Wan Roberts, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, had a season-high 10 points to go with 13 rebounds for the Cougars. Taze Moore added 17 points with seven assists and Ramon Walker Jr. had 11 points. Edwards also had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes scored 19 for Tulane (14-15).

NO. 24 IOWA 80, INDIANA 77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt logo with 0.8 seconds left for Iowa to shock Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

With the shot clock running down and the score tied, Bohannon caught a pass on the deep left wing, took three dribbles trying to shake loose and launched the long 3 from straightaway. The ball went off the backboard and through the net, sending him running backward toward the Hoosiers bench.

Keegan Murray scored 32 points as the Hawkeyes (25-9) advanced to the championship game Sunday. They will play for their first tourney crown since 2006.

Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers (20-13), who nearly led from start to finish. Xavier Johnson added 20 points.

