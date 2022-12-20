Catcher Austin Hedges and the Pittsdurgh Pirates completed their agreement Tuesday on a $5 million, one-year contract.

The 30-year-old played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central.

Hedges was selected by San Diego in the second round of the 2011 amateur draft. He set career highs with 18 homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games for the Padres in 2017.

He is a .189 hitter with 66 homers and 207 RBIs in 605 career games for San Diego and Cleveland.

Pittsburgh went 62-100 this year in its fourth consecutive losing season.

Infielder/outfielder Diego Castillo was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

