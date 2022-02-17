Casper Ruud pulls out of Rio Open with abdominal injury

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP)Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway pulled out of the Rio Open clay-court tournament on Thursday with an abdominal injury.

Ruud told a news conference that he was still feeling the effects of an injury he picked up during Sunday’s final of the Argentina Open, which he won.

”I tried as much as I could, but unfortunatelly it wasn’t possible,” Ruud said. ”It was a tough decision, I was looking forward to play here.”

Ruud was replaced by Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, who lost his second-round match against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2 after the second set was halted for a rain delay.

Cerundolo will next face Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic, who beat sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-5, 6-4.

Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy was set to play Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro later.

