Carius scores 27 to lead W. Illinois over Denver 75-69

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Will Carius had 27 points as Western Illinois defeated Denver 75-69 on Friday night.

Colton Sandage had 12 points and six rebounds for Western Illinois (6-12, 4-7 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Tamell Pearson added 12 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. He also had seven turnovers. Cameron Burrell had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Jase Townsend had 25 points for the Pioneers (2-14, 1-8). Kobey Lam added 14 points. Sam Hines Jr. had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Big Race Daytona

More Big Race - Daytona
More Home Page Top Stories