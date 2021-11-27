Carius lifts W. Illinois past Miami (Ohio) 79-67

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Will Carius had 22 points as Western Illinois topped Miami (Ohio) 79-67 on Saturday.

Trenton Massner had 17 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois (5-2). Luka Barisic added 13 points. Colton Sandage had 13 points and six rebounds.

Dae Dae Grant had 22 points for the RedHawks (5-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Dalonte Brown added 12 points. Mekhi Lairy had 12 points.

