COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Donald Carey had 19 points, Jahmir Young scored 18 and joined an exclusive club and Maryland pulled away in the second half to beat UMBC 80-64 on Thursday night.

Young, who played three years at Charlotte before transferring, picked up the 300th assist of his career with two against the Retrievers. He is now one of only 13 active players with at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists.

Carey came off the bench to sink 5 of 7 from 3-point range for the Terrapins (10-3), who improved to 7-1 at home this season and 15-0 all-time against UMBC (9-5). Young added seven rebounds. Hakim Hart finished with 16 points and six boards, while Donta Scott scored 11 with nine rebounds.

Dion Brown sank a 3-pointer to give UMBC a 17-11 lead with 12:33 remaining in the first half. Young had a three-point play, Hart followed with a jumper and a dunk and Young capped a 10-0 run with a layup to put Maryland in front by four with 8:46 left. The Terrapins never trailed again.

Matteo Picarelli made two free throws to pull the Retrievers within 44-42 with 13:18 left in the game. Hart capped an 11-2 run with a 3-pointer and two foul shots as the Terrapins pushed their lead to double digits with 8:49 to play and never let UMBC closer than eight from there.

Jarvis Doles and Craig Beaudion scored 14 apiece to top the Retrievers, who were playing for the first time in 11 days. UMBC had a six-game win streak end and fell to 3-4 on the road. Brown finished with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds off the bench.

UP NEXT

Maryland opens Big Ten Conference play at Michigan on Sunday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25