Cardinals’ Hall of Famer Lou Brock dies at 81

Sports

by: Martin Kilcoyne and Zara Barker

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Famer Lou Brock passed away Sunday afternoon at the age of 81, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Brock started playing in the MLB in 1961 and played his last game in 1979. He was then inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985. He was known as the base burglar for his base-stealing skills. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 1964 season. It was a famous trade with the Cubs for Ernie Broglio. It is considered one of baseball’s most lopsided trades of all time.

The Hall of Fame outfielder battled many illnesses in recent years. Brock was treated for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, a few years ago. He then had complications and eventually lost a leg.

This summer friends and family went over to Brock’s St. Charles home to sing him ‘Happy Birthday’ to celebrate turning 81.

