Cardinals add another bullpen arm, reach deal with Wittgren

ST. LOUIS (AP)The St. Louis Cardinals added another bullpen arm, reaching a deal with free agent right-hander Nick Wittgren that pays $1.2 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

The 30-year-old Wittgren, whose deal was anounced Sunday, was 2-9 with one save and a 5.05 ERA in a career-high 60 games for Cleveland last season.

In six seasons with Miami and Cleveland, he is 18-15 with five saves and 3.75 ERA in 258 games. He has struck out 265 in 271 1/3 innings.

Wittgren has permitted 19.8% of inherited runners to score since 2016, the sixth-best rate in the majors.

On Friday, right-hander Drew VerHagen and the Cardinals agreed to a $5.5 million, two-year contract.

The 31-year-old VerHagen went 10-10 over parts of six seasons in Detroit and spent the last two seasons in Japan.

