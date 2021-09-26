Capsules summaries of singles matches at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP)Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele, United States, 3 and 2.

McIlroy was in the leadoff spot for the third straight Ryder Cup, and this time he delivered. He birdied the opening hole and never trailed. He was 1 up at the turn when Schauffele missed a 6-foot birdie putt and McIlroy made from 4 feet, and then Schauffele dropped a shot on the 11th to fall 3 down. McIlroy restored his 3-up lead with a 15-foot birdie on the 14th hole. When McIlroy failed to close out the match on the 15th by missing a short par putt, he at least got to see the 16th hole for the first time all week.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 2.

Lowry had one lead in the match, an up-and-down from behind the green on the par-5 second hole for birdie. Cantlay hit a beautiful 6-iron to 15 feet for birdie on the next hole, won the fourth when Lowry made bogey, and then won the next two holes with birdies and was on his way. Lowry fought back to get within one hole when he birdied the 12th, but Cantlay’s birdie on the 14th returned control to his side and he closed him out with a conceded birdie on the 16th.

Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Jon Rahm, Europe, 4 and 3.

Scheffler was the biggest momentum-builder for the Americans. He opened with four straight birdies to build a 4-up lead without Rahm doing anything wrong. Scheffler tugged an iron into the water trying to lay up on the par-5 fifth to lose the hole. They matched birdies and pars over the next five holes until the Texas seized control when Rahm went over the green on the 11th and made bogey. From the third hole on, Rahm trailed by at least 3 the entire match.

Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Sergio Garcia, Europe, 3 and 2.

DeChambeau set the tone early in a big way, smashing his opening tee shot on 373-yard first hole to 40 feet and making the eagle putt. Garcia never led, but he kept up the fight, with holes won and lost with birdies and bogeys. DeChambeau birdied the par-3 seventh to go 2 up and Garcia never got any closer. Only five holes were halved, including the par-5 16th that closed out the match.

Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Collin Morikawa, United States.

In a battle of Ryder Cup rookies, Hovland opened with three straight birdies only to give away the early lead with consecutive bogeys. This looked like it would go Morikawa’s way the rest of the match as he ran off three straight birdies and took a 2-up lead through seven. Hovland squared the match when Morikawa missed a par putt on the 14th and Hovland birdied the 15th. Morikawa hit to 3 feet on the 17th to not only go 1 up, but clinch the Ryder Cup. At that point, he was assured a halve to put the U.S. at 14+ points. Morikawa bogeyed the final hole for the match to end in a draw.

Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Paul Casey, Europe, 1 up.

Johnson completed the first 5-0 week at the Ryder Cup by an American since Larry Nelson in 1979. He never trailed against Casey, but it was never easy. Johnson went 2 up with a birdie on the 10th hole. He was 2 up again with a birdie on the 15th. Casey made eagle on the par-5 16th and had a chance to halve the match on the 18th until he missed a 10-foot birdie putt. Casey was 0-4 on the week.

Brooks Koepka, United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.

The first Austrian in the Ryder Cup, Wiesberger didn’t make a birdie until the sixth hole and still was all square after taking on Koepka’s birdies and bogeys. Koepka took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-3 seventh. Wiesberger twice overcame 1-down deficits, and the match was tied until Koepka made birdie on the par-5 16th and then hit 7-iron to within inches of the cup on the 17th for birdie to close out the match.

Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Tony Finau, United States, 3 and 2.

Poulter delivered once again, upping his Ryder Cup singles record to 6-0-1. Poulter never trailed in the match, though Finau tied it up on the eighth hole only to go down for good when Poulter made a 7-footer for birdie on No. 10. It was the first of three straight birdies for the English player, who has long been a thorn in the U.S. side in the Ryder Cup. Finau could get no closer than 2-down the rest of the way and was closed out when both he and Poulter made par on No. 16.

Justin Thomas, United States, def. Tyrell Hatton, Europe, 4 and 3.

Thomas dominated from the first hole in adding a point to the U.S. total. Thomas made the turn 4-up after Hatton bogeyed the ninth hole and closed out the match with a short putt for par on the 15th hole. Hatton made only one birdie on the day, sinking a 20-footer on the 14th hole to draw to within 3-down. Thomas went 2-1-1 in his second Ryder Cup, while Hatton, also playing the Ryder Cup for the second time, went 1-2-1.

Lee Westwood, Europe, def. Harris English, United States, 1 up.

Playing in his 11th Ryder Cup, Westwood added another point to his totals by edging out English with a 25-footer for birdie on the last hole. The 48-year-old Westwood, who played on seven winning Ryder Cup teams, was 2 down with four to play, then won three of the last four holes – two with birdies – to secure the victory. It was the only point won in three matches for the Englishman, who came into the competition with a Ryder Cup record of 20-18-6. English went 1-2 in his Ryder Cup debut.

Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, halved with Jordan Spieth, United States.

Fleetwood birdied the 16th hole with a 4-foot putt to tie the match for fifth time of the day, then the two traded birdies on the par-3 17th, with Spieth making a 17-footer and Fleetwood matching him with an 11-foot putt. Both hit the green on the final hole, but neither made lengthy birdie putts as the match ended in a tie. Spieth finished 1-2-1 for the week, while Fleetwood was 0-1-2. Spieth still hasn’t won a singles match in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup.

Daniel Berger, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 1 up.

In the final match of the day, Berger capped his Ryder Cup debut by making par on the final hole to beat Fitzpatrick. The two were even going into the 18th when Fitzpatrick hit his second shot into the water. Berger made a routine par to win the final point for the U.S. team. Berger had a big run in the middle of the match, making four straight birdies beginning on the seventh hole to go 2-up. But Fitzpatrick came back with two straight birdies of his own to even the match.