Capitals beat Rangers 5-4 for 10th victory in 11 games.

WASHINGTON (AP)Tom Wilson had two goals, Alex Ovechkin scored his 724th and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the New York Rangers 5-4 on Sunday for their 10th victory in 11 games.

Ovechkin has 11 goals in those 11 games and leads the team with 18. He’s seven shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL career list. T.J. Oshie had a goal and two assists, Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves.

Colin Blackwell scored twice on his 28th birthday, and Alexis Lafreniere and Chris Kreider also scored for New York.

These will meet Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, the opener of the Capitals’ five-game New York area swing.

PANTHERS 4, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice in the first period and Florida beat Dallas after losing standout defenseman Aaron Ekblad to a serious leg injury.

Ekblad was taken off on a stretcher midway through the second period after getting tangled up in the corner with Stars defenseman Esa Lindell following a hit from Lindell. An aircast was placed on his left leg.

Anthony Duclair scored on a penalty shot in the first period, and Owen Tippett added an empty-netter. Chris Driedger made 33 saves.

Rookie Jason Robertson scored for Dallas.

DEVILS 1, BRUINS 0

BOSTON (AP) – Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 40 shots for his first shutout of the season, Kyle Palmieri scored and New Jersey held off Boston.

The Devils improved to 4-0-1 against Boston this season, with each game decided by a goal.

Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves for the Bruins.

The teams will meet again in Boston on Tuesday night.

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Roman Josi scored with 6:33 left in the third period and surging Nashville beat Chicago for its fifth straight victory.

Viktor Arvidsson also scored and Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots. Nashville won for the seventh time in eight games and moved into a tie with Chicago for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals 1:50 apart in the third period to tie it for Chicago. Malcolm Subban made with 28 saves.

Nashville beat Chicago 3-1 on Saturday.

DUCKS 3, BLUES 2, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Josh Manson scored at 1:42 of overtime and Anaheim Ducks overcame a two-goal deficit to beat St. Louis for a two-game sweep.

Adam Henrique and Can Fowler scored in regulation for Anaheim, and’ Anthony Stolarz made 37 saves in his first start of the season. The Ducks won the opener 4-1 on Friday night.

Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis.

RED WINGS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Michael Rasmussen broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season and Detroit beat Columus for the second time in two days.

Evgeny Svechnikov, defenseman Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, and Calvin Pickard made 16 saves. Pickard also was in goal Saturday in the Red Wings’ 3-1 victory.

Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots.