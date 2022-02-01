Canucks complete back-to-back set against rested Predators

Roman Josi is trading a quiet weekend on the beach in Miami for a busy weekend in Las Vegas.

However, the Nashville Predators captain doesn’t seem to mind.

Josi was selected Sunday to replace Colorado’s injured Nathan MacKinnon on the Central Division roster for this weekend’s NHL All-Star Game. He will make his fourth appearance in the league’s midseason event after the Predators’ final game before the All-Star break, Tuesday against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

“I have so many great memories from previous All-Star Games, and it’s always a huge honor to represent your team,” Josi said. “Every (All-Star Game) I’ve been to has been pretty cool. There’s different things within the game that are happening, and it’s just a really cool event.

“It’s fun to be around those guys that you play against all the time, to play with them for once. And Vegas is a really cool city, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Josi, the 2020 Norris Trophy winner, certainly has All-Star credentials. He leads the Predators and ranks fourth among NHL defensemen with 43 points. His 13 goals are second among blue-liners.

“I’m really glad that he’s going,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “I know that it means a lot to him, and I think the way that he’s performing this year statistically, as a leader, a captain, impacting our team, I think it’s great that he’s recognized.”

Josi will join Predators goaltender Juuse Saros on the Central Division team. It will be Saros’ first All-Star Game appearance. Saros is 23-11-3 with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, and we can’t talk enough of how deserving he is of going to the All-Star Game,” Josi said of Saros. “He’s been our best player all year. What he’s done for us this year is pretty unbelievable.

“I’ve said before I think he’s the best goalie in the league, and he’s won us so many games, so obviously well-deserved. I remember my first one. It’s pretty special, and I’m sure he’s excited and I’m excited to be part of it with him.”

The Predators have been idle since a 3-2 shootout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday snapped their three-game winning streak.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist for Nashville, Matt Duchene also scored and Saros made 44 saves.

“I thought we played pretty well, we didn’t give up too much,” Duchene said. “I feel like we had a few more (chances) than they did.”

The Canucks will be playing the second half of a back-to-back road set after winning 3-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Jaroslav Halak, making his first appearance since Dec. 30 after a stint in the league’s COVID-19 protocol, made 20 saves for Vancouver.

“When you’ve got goaltending, you’re in every game,” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said, “and we’ve been blessed with that.”

Alex Chiasson, Brock Boeser and Luke Schenn scored for Vancouver, which is 2-0-1 on a four-game trip that concludes Tuesday.

“I thought our line played great tonight,” Chiasson said. “If there’s depth scoring at a certain time in the game, it helps our team, so we got to find a way to contribute more here down the stretch.”

