Candace Parker’s status still uncertain as Sky hosts Dream

As the Chicago Sky and their fans anticipate the home debut of prized offseason acquisition Candace Parker, players realize they still must step up in the injured star’s stead.

“We have depth here, and we intend to use that and continue to play at a high level,” Chicago’s Diamond DeShields said.

Parker’s status remains uncertain as the Sky (2-1) prepare to host the Atlanta Dream (1-2) on Tuesday night in the second game of a five-game homestand.

Playing without Parker for the second straight game Sunday as she heals from a left ankle sprain, the Sky fell to the New York Liberty 93-85.

Chicago also was missing Allie Quigley, who has been sidelined for the past two games with an injured hamstring.

Ruthy Hebard (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Courtney Vandersloot (14 points, 16 assists) notched double-doubles against the Liberty for the Sky, who were coming off an 85-77 victory over the host Atlanta Dream on Wednesday. Parker missed that game, but the native of Naperville, Ill., was hopeful to be back Sunday after most recently playing May 15 in the season opener, when she had 16 points and eight rebounds in a 70-56 win over the Washington Mystics.

Sunday’s game wasn’t in the cards for her, however.

“Unfortunately, I will have to wait a few more days to take the court and can’t play today,” Parker wrote on her Instagram account Sunday. “Trust that if I were even remotely able to play I would. I promise you all that. Today’s news pains me, but I have to get my body right for myself, for this team, and for this city. We have a lot of basketball left.”

The Dream snapped a season-opening, two-game losing streak Friday with an 83-79 victory at Indiana. Chennedy Carter paced three Atlanta players in double figures in scoring, getting 23 points.

Carter credited steady frontcourt play for helping the Dream prevail in the opener of a two-game trip that will conclude Tuesday against Chicago.

“Just pace,” Carter said. “Coach told us all before the game that we have to run with pace, push the ball. I mean, they play with posts, and we have a lot of guards who can get out and run and score in transition.”

