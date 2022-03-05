Cameron Beckman eagles 18th for 64 and Hoag Classic lead

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP)Cameron Beckman eagled the par-5 18th for a 7-under 64 and the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic.

Beckman also had six birdies and bogey in cool, breezy conditions at Newport Beach Country Club.

”It was nice,” Beckman said. ”I got off to such a good start, birdied the first three. This golf course, you’ve got to be so patient on it, so I was able to kind of just be super patient and I made a couple of nice long putts, and eagle on the last hole was great.”

The 52-year-old Beckman won the 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for his lone senior title after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

Bernhard Langer missed shooting his age by a stroke, matching Stephen Dodd with a 65.

”Initially the forecast was pretty nasty with rain and wind and we got sunshine and wind for the most part, so we’ll take that any day,” Langer said. ”But it was still a little chilly and the wind picked up more so on the back nine.”

Langer, the 2008 winner, won the Chubb Classic this year for his 43rd senior title, two behind Hale Irwin for the tour record.

Ernie Els, the 2020 champion, was at 66 with Jeff Maggert, Darren Clarke, Rocco Mediate, Scott Parel and David Toms.