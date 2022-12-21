STORRS, Conn. (AP)Joey Calcaterra scored all of his 14 points in the second half to help second-ranked UConn rally from its first second-half deficit of the season for an 84-73 victory over Georgetown on Tuesday night.

Tristan Newton had 17 points and seven assists, while Adama Sanogo added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (13-0, 2-0 Big East). Jordan Hawkins scored 15 points and Andre Jackson finished with seven points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Primo Spears had 19 points and Qudus Wahab 16 points and nine rebounds for Georgetown (5-8, 0-2).

UConn led by seven at halftime, but a dunk by former UConn forward/center Akok Akok gave Georgetown a 51-49 lead with 16:35 left to play. It was the first time this season that the Huskies have trailed in the second half this season.

NO. 5 ARIZONA 85, MONTANA STATE 64

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Kerr Kriisa scored 18 points, Cedric Henderson Jr. added 16 and Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Montana State.

Arizona (11-1) pulled it out by wearing down Montana State and hitting 10 of 25 3-pointers for its 26th straight home win. Oumar Ballo had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and the Wildcats scored 20 points off Montana State’s 20 turnovers. Kriisa went 6 of 9 from 3.

Jubrile Belo had 18 points and RaeQuan Battle added 17 for the Bobcats (7-6), who shot 3 for 24 from the 3-point arc.

NO. 22 MIAMI 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and Miami held on during a frantic finish to beat Virginia.

Jordan Miller finished with 11 points while Norchad Omier had 10 for the Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.

Miami led 61-51 on a free throw by Wong with 1:56 to play. Virginia (8-2, 1-1) went on an 8-0 run from there. Kihei Clark’s layup with 26 seconds left made it 61-59, and Clark made three free throws with 5 seconds remaining to get the Cavaliers within 65-64, but Virginia couldn’t finish it off and lost its second straight.

Ohio University transfer Ben Vander Plas scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, his highest-scoring game for the Cavaliers. Clark had 13 points and Beekman finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Noah Gurley scored a season-high 16 points and Mark Sears had 15, all in the second half, to Alabama past Jackson State.

The Crimson Tide (10-2), coming off a 100-90 loss to No. 11 Gonzaga, struggled much of the way and even trailed a minute into the second half against the Tigers (1-11).

Nick Pringle had 14 points and nine rebounds for Alabama after coming into the game scoring less than one per game.

Ken Evans led Jackson State with 18 points.

NO. 11 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Drew Timme scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Gonzaga won its 72nd straight home game.

Gonzaga’s home win streak is tied with UNLV (1974-78) for the ninth-longest in NCAA history. It’s the longest streak since Lamar’s 80-game run from 1978-84.

Timme started 4 for 9 from the free throw line but went 4 for 4 down the stretch to seal the game for the Bulldogs (10-3) after a late Montana rally. The Grizzlies (6-6) cut a 17-point, second-half deficit to five with 3:06 to play on Josh Bannan’s jumper but couldn’t get any closer.

Bannan scored 19 points for Montana.

NO. 12 BAYLOR 58, NORTHWESTERN STATE 48

WACO, Texas (AP) – Jalen Bridges scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half, and Baylor pulled away from Northwestern State.

LJ Cryer and Dale Bonner added 11 points apiece for the Bears (9-2), who have won four in a row.

Baylor went on a 14-0 run to take control for good after Northwestern State’s DeMarcus Sharp made a jumper to open the second-half scoring and tie the game at 24.

Sharp had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northwestern State (8-4).

WAKE FOREST 81, NO. 14 DUKE 70

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists as Wake Forest ended Duke’s eight-game road winning streak.

Cameron Hildreth added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led nearly the entire game. Wake Forest led 39-30 at halftime, then pushed that margin to as many as 15 points. Wake Forest shot 49.1% and had five double-figure scorers.

Jaylen Blakes scored a career-high 17 points to lead Duke (10-3, 1-1), which never got closer than seven after the break.

DRAKE 58, NO. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE 52

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Roman Penn scored 19 points, Sardaar Calhoun made four of his career-high five 3-pointers in the second half, and Drake handed Mississippi State its first loss.

Calhoun finished with 17 points and Tucker DeVries added 15 for Drake (9-3), which beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2013.

Eric Reed Jr. scored all of his team-high 11 points in the first half for Mississippi State (11-1).

DeVries’ floater in the lane put Drake up 52-50 with 1:51 left in the neutral-site game, and Penn hit a jumper for a four-point lead with just over a minute left. Penn made four free throws in the last 10 seconds to secure Drake’s first win over a Power Five opponent since it beat Kansas State in the 2020-21 season opener.

NO. 18 INDIANA 96, ELON 72

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Race Thompson had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed Indiana beat Elon.

The Hoosiers were missing their two leading scorers. Center Trayce Jackson-Davis (16.4 points per game) sat for precautionary reasons with nagging back and hand injuries, and point guard Xavier Johnson (9.9 points) was sidelined by a foot injury.

But the Hoosiers (9-3) had too much depth against the visitors from the Colonial Athletic Association as they ended a two-game skid. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino had 17 points and seven assists for the Hoosiers.

Max Mackinnon led Elon (2-11) with 19 points and Sean Halloran added 15.

PROVIDENCE 103, NO. 24 MARQUETTE 98, 2OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds – both career highs – and grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second overtime to help Providence run out the clock and beat Marquette.

The Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) won their fourth straight game and improved to 4-0 in overtime this season. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell scored 20 points apiece for Providence, which beat a ranked team for the fourth straight season.

Native Rhode Islander Tyler Kolek scored a career-high 29 points before fouling out in the second overtime, and Kam Jones added 24 points for the Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1).

Marquette blew a nine-point lead in the final minutes of regulation and rallied from an eight-point deficit in the first overtime.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25