Cain, Huskers hand No. 15 Ohio State women 1st loss 63-55

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Kate Cain brushed up against a rare triple-double and short-handed Nebraska bumped off No. 15 Ohio State 63-55 on Saturday, halting the Buckeyes seven-game win streak and dropping them from the undefeated ranks.

Cain scored 22 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked nine shots to lead Nebraska (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten Conference) to its third win over a ranked opponent in its last five games.

Whitney Brown hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points for Nebraska, Sam Haiby added 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. The Huskers, with second-leading scorer Isabelle Bourne out with an ankle injury, were down to seven players. Six scored on Saturday.

Ohio State (7-1, 3-1) entered the game averaging 89.9 points per game and had not scored fewer than 78 points before Saturday. The Buckeyes were just 22 of 81 shooting on Saturday (27%), making 5 of 27 from distance and had just six assists.

Aaliyah Patty and Dorka Juhasz each scored 13 points for Ohio State, Jacy Sheldon and Madison Greene 11 apiece.

Ohio State trailed 30-21 at halftime and last season erased a 15-point Nebraska lead for the largest comeback in program history. On Saturday, OSU had cut a 12-point lead down to 57-54 on a Greene 3-pointer with 1:24 to go.

Haiby answered with a three-point play for Nebraska, which outscored OSU 6-1 in the last 44 seconds.

Ohio State plays host to No. 13 Michigan on Thursday. Nebraska takes on visiting Minnesota Tuesday.

—

