C Stephen Vogt out for rest of season after hernia surgery

ATLANTA (AP)Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt underwent season-ending sports hernia surgery last week before he was designated for assignment.

The Braves announced before Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday that Vogt had surgery on Oct. 6 in Atlanta.

He is expected to be recovered in time for spring training next year.

The 36-year-old Vogt appeared in just 26 games for the Braves after being acquired in a trade with Arizona. Overall this season, he batted .195 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games.

Vogt last played Sept. 9, when he hit two homers in a win over Washington.

He wasn’t expected to be on the Braves’ postseason roster even if healthy. The team has Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras at catcher.

In order to add speedster Terrance Gore for the NLDS against Milwaukee, Vogt was removed from the 40-man roster.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports