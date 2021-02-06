Butler beats DePaul 68-58

MILWAUKEE (AP)Creighton's lead kept shrinking every time Marquette's D.J. Carton fired away from 3-point range. So with the game on the line in the final seconds, Shereef Mitchell made sure Carton couldn't take a tying shot.

Mitchell's defense in the closing seconds helped No. 15 Creighton escape with a 71-68 victory Saturday after it squandered most of a 12-point advantage.