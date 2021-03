Barnes beats buzzer with 3, Kings stun Cavaliers 100-98

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer after catching an inbounds pass from the opposite end of the court and the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-98 on Saturday night.

Barnes finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox had 36 points and six assists, and Richaun Holmes added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Sacramento has won four straight, matching its longest streak of the season.

Cleveland’s Collin Sexton scored 26 points, including a layup with 1.6 seconds remaining after Holmes was called for goaltending.

That made it 98-97. Fox then heaved the ball from one baseline to Barnes, who caught the ball and took a few steps before launching a 26-footer as the buzzer sounded. As soon as the ball went through the net, Kings players stormed the court and mobbed Barnes. The play was reviewed and upheld.

Darius Garland had 18 points for Cleveland.

KNICKS 102, BUCKS 96

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Alec Burks and RJ Barrett each scored 21 points and New York beat Milwaukee, with the Bucks playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo and three other injured starters.

The victory was costly for the Knicks, who lost starting center Mitchell Robinson to a broken right foot in the first quarter. He will be re-evaluated when the Knicks return to New York on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee. Brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and Jordan Nwora 21 for the Bucks. They lost their second straight after eight consecutive victories.

JAZZ 126, GRIZZLIES 110

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Donovan Mitchell had 35 points and seven assists and NBA-leading Utah beat Memphis for its 19th straight home victory.

Jordan Clarkson added 28 points, and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds to help Utah improve to 34-11

Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis. Kyle Anderson was the top scorer with 16 points. Dillon Brooks added 13 and Ja Morant chipped in 12.

The Grizzlies lost both games in the two-game set at Utah.

CLIPPERS 122, 76ERS 112

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Terance Mann added a season-high 23 and Los Angeles beat Philadelphia in its first game against former coach Doc Rivers.

Rivers led the Clippers for seven seasons and directed them to six playoff appearances. He took the Philadelphia job less than a week after being fired by Los Angeles.

Paul George added 24 points for the Clippers. They have won five straight and six of seven.

Tobias Harris had 29 points for the Sixers. They had won six straight on the road.

PELICANS 112, MAVERICKS 103

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson scored 38 points, including 10 during New Orleans’ 18-8 run in the final 3:42, and Nickiel Alexander-Walker added 20 to lift the Pelicans over short-handed Dallas.

Williamson, who had 39 points in a close loss to Denver on Friday night, recorded his 23rd consecutive game of at least 20 points.

The Mavericks played without forward Luka Doncic, who sat out with an illness, and center Kristaps Porzingis, who was resting on the second half of back-to-back games.

Dallas led 95-94 with 3:42 left, but Williamson closed with 10 points down the stretch and Alexander-Walker added two 3-pointers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 21 of his 30 points in the first half for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson, starting for Doncic, added 24 points.

WIZARDS 106, PISTONS 92

WASHINGTON (AP) – Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists and Washington beat Detroit in All-Star guard Bradley Beal’s injury-shortened outing.

Beal had 17 points in 21 minutes before the NBA scoring leader departed early in the third quarter, having started the game with a sore right foot.

Westbrook had his NBA-best 15th triple-double to help the Wizards win for the second time in 10 games since the All-Star break.

Wayne Ellington scored 15 points for Detroit.

CELTICS 111, THUNDER 94

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Jayson Tatum scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half and Boston rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Oklahoma City.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points to help the Celtics even their season record to close out a four-game trip.

Moses Brown scored a career-high 21 points and tied a Thunder record with 23 rebounds. Theo Maledon added 22 points for Oklahoma City.

ROCKETS 129, TIMBERWOLVES 107

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Kevin Porter Jr. scored 25 points in his return to Houston’s lineup, John Wall had 13 points and 12 assists and Rockets rebounded to beat Minnesota.

On Friday night in the series opener, Houston blew a 29-point, second-half lead and was outscored 22-0 in the final 7:31 of a 107-101 loss. The Rockets came back a night later to win for the second time in four games after a 20-game losing streak.

Kelly Olynyk added 16 points in his first game for Houston after coming over from Miami in the trade for Victor Oladipo. Sterling Brown also had 16 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota.

SPURS 120, BULLS 104

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Jakob Poeltl scored 20 points, DeMar DeRozan had 17 and San Antonio spoiled Nikola Vucevic’s Chicago debut.

Vucevic had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his Chicago debut. The Bulls acquired the All-Star center Thursday in a trade with Orlando. Zach Lavine added 18 points for Chicago, which lost its third straight.