Bulls star LaVine injures left knee, leaves Warriors game

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Bulls might have to get by without star Zach LaVine for a while after he left their blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday because of a left knee injury.

The All-Star and Olympic gold medal winner was scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday after he exited in the opening minutes of a 138-96 rout. Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine was not traveling with the Bulls to Boston for their game Saturday. They visit Memphis on Monday before hosting Cleveland two days later.

”I don’t know how severe it is or isn’t,” he said. ”I think the MRI will tell a lot. Tomorrow, we’ll have more detail there.”

Donovan said he thinks LaVine felt some discomfort going for an offensive rebound and tried to play through it. LaVine walked gingerly toward the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. He never went to the ground.

LaVine tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for Minnesota in February 2017.

”The MRI will tell a lot more once he gets that done,” Donovan said. ”I don’t want to sit there and speculate that they’ve got more concern or not. I think they’re just looking at it that he kind of came down a little funny and he’s got some discomfort there right now and they want to take a look. And he didn’t feel like he could return. And it may have been both the medical and him talking about that – not returning.”

