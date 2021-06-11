Bucks edge Nets 86-83 in Game 3; Jazz grab 2-0 lead in West

MILWAUKEE (AP)Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks held on for an 86-83 victory Thursday night that cut the Brooklyn Nets’ lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Kevin Durant’s 3-point attempt to tie bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. He scored the Nets’ last nine points and finished with 30.

Game 4 of the second-round series is Sunday in Milwaukee.

Khris Middleton scored 35 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 33 for the Bucks.

JAZZ 117, CLIPPERS 111

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points and Utah forced nine straight misses down the stretch to outlast Los Angeles and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Mitchell clinched the game with a driving shot with 43 seconds remaining but then appeared to hurt his leg slightly on a foul by Paul George with 10 seconds to play. He made one of two free throws after hobbling to the line.

The guard is the first Jazz player with at least 35 points in back-to-back playoff games since Karl Malone in 1988.

Jordan Clarkson scored 24, including six 3-pointers, while Joe Ingles had 19 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 13 points and a career playoff-high 20 rebounds.

Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 29 points and George had 27. Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points but managed just two in the fourth quarter.

The series shifts to Los Angeles on Saturday for Game 3.