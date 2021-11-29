Bruins seek faster start vs. Red Wings

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will look to get off to a better start than in their comeback win against Vancouver when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Pastrnak scored with 3:24 remaining to lift the Bruins over the Canucks in a 3-2 home win on Sunday. Boston trailed 1-0 in the first and 2-1 after two periods.

The win was Boston’s fifth in seven games to steady the ship after dropping two of their prior three before Sunday.

Brad Marchand assisted on Pastrnak’s winner and netted his team-leading ninth goal to tie it earlier in the third.

“When things aren’t going your way, you need to create energy,” Marchand said. “We haven’t been able to string together too many real good 60-minute efforts, but I think that we’ve got to be happy with the way that we were resilient in the third.”

Marchand increased his point total to a team-best 24, but he also received a three-game suspension for slew footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson, leaving the Bruins without their top scorer.

And Anton Blidh scored his first of the year to open the scoring in the first period for Boston, but left Sunday’s game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit later in the game.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday that Blidh will not be available against Detroit, but he did not think the injury would keep him out long-term.

On the more positive end of things, Linus Ullmark recorded 36 saves in his first start since being a late scratch with a minor injury before last Wednesday’s game at Buffalo.

Ullmark is 5-0-2 with a .940 save percentage and a 1.94 goals-against average in seven prior games versus Detroit.

Detroit is back on track by following four straight losses with back-to-back wins against St. Louis last Wednesday and Buffalo on Saturday.

Against the Sabres, the Red Wings lost a 2-1 lead after two periods and went to overtime before Lucas Raymond scored his ninth goal of the season 26 seconds into overtime to secure a 3-2 win for Detroit.

Carter Rowney and Pius Suter each scored less than three minutes aparbruinst midway through the second for Detroit. Alex Nedeljkovic recorded 26 saves to help preserve the win for the Red Wings.

This will be the second of four games between the Red Wings and Bruins this season. Boston earned a convincing 5-1 home win in the first meeting on Nov. 4 behind four goals from Patrice Bergeron.

Boston rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 14 of 15 shots in his first career start against Detroit.

Raymond’s third-period goal was the lone tally for Detroit while goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 32 of 37 shots.

The loss was the fourth straight at the time for the Red Wings, who responded with four wins in their next five games and have gone 6-4-1 since that meeting.

“I think (our guys have) done it more now, and I think they’re more prepared,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said Monday. “It doesn’t mean that Boston doesn’t present challenges … but if we give up (bad goals) again, that’s insane. So we’ve got to execute.”

Greiss is 2-4-0 with a .934 save percentage and a 2.20 goals-against average in six career games versus Boston. The 25-year-old Nedeljkovic has never faced the Bruins.

Defenseman Filip Hronek missed practice on Monday with a non-COVID illness. However, Blashill said he anticipates Hronek will be able to play against the Bruins.

