BOSTON (AP)David Pastrnak scored twice, moving within one goal of the NHL lead, and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots on Monday to lead the Boston Bruins to their fourth straight victory, 3-1 over the Ottawa Senators.

Pastrnak broke a second-period tie to pass the 40-goal plateau for the third time in his career, and then added another goal in the third for No. 41. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid leads the league with 42 goals so far this season.

Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston – the second straight time he has opened the scoring in two games since returning from an injury.

Claude Giroux scored and Kevin Mandolese stopped 29 shots for the Senators, who were playing back-to-back games after beating St. Louis on Sunday.

FLYERS 4, FLAMES 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Wade Allison scored the game-winner and fellow rookie Samuel Ersson made 32 saves to maintain his perfect record as Philadelphia beat Calgary.

Travis Konecny and Tony DeAngelo each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia. Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as the Flyers snapped a four-game losing streak. Ersson, 23, is the eighth goaltender in NHL history to start his career 6-0-0.

Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane had a goal an assist each for Calgary while Tyler Toffoli notched his team-leading 23rd.

ISLANDERS 4, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bo Horvat and Anders Lee scored less than 2 minutes apart in the third period to spark New York over Pittsburgh – the Islanders’ second late comeback over the Penguins in three days.

Horvat beat Tristan Jarry to the short side with 11:26 remaining to tie it, then Jarry turned it over behind the Pittsburgh net to kickstar a sequence that ended with Lee’s goal. Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game, an empty-netter with 25 seconds left, sealed it for the Islanders.

Ilya Sorokin made 45 saves for New York.

Jarry finished with 28 saves. Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker scored for Pittsburgh.

PANTHERS 4, DUCKS 3, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Carter Verhaeghe scored 1:42 into overtime to lead Florida past Anaheim.

Florida has won six of its past nine games. Anaheim has lost its past five.

The Panthers also got goals from Eric and Marc Staal as well as Ryan Lomberg. Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves.

Mason McTavish, Frank Vatrano and Dmitry Kulikov scored for the Ducks. John Gibson made 51 saves.

JETS 4, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck made 50 saves for Winnipeg in its win over New York.

Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Jets, who are 6-3-0 in their past nine visits to Madison Square Garden. Connor,

Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers, who lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 19 when they fell 3-1 at home to Boston. Igor Shesterkin finished with 17 saves.

—

