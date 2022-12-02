BEREA, Ohio (AP)Browns tight end David Njoku will miss Sunday’s game against Houston with a knee injury, keeping one of Cleveland’s top offensive targets off the field for quarterback Deshaun Watson’s return.

Njoku was officially ruled out following Friday’s practice after being held out all week. It’s not known when he sustained the injury.

Njoku, who has 41 catches for 464 yards and two touchdowns, recently missed two games with a high ankle sprain.

Last week, Njoku made a one-handed TD catch – on fourth down – with 32 seconds left in regulation as the Browns rallied for a 23-17 overtime win against Tampa Bay.

Watson will make his regular-season debut for Cleveland against the Texans, who drafted the quarterback in 2017. The 27-year-old spent four seasons with Houston before he was traded in March amid sexual misconduct allegations. Watson returns after receiving an 11-game suspension and a fine of $5 million for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.

The Browns defense will be closer to full speed with cornerback Greg Newsome II set to return after missing two games with a concussion. Newsome suffered the head injury in practice on Nov. 18 when he collided with a teammate.

